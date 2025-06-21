Cleared for US visit, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge now questions MEA's ‘U-Turn’ for rejecting his request earlier

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday questioned the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over their decision to grant him permission to visit the US, when an application for the same was rejected earlier.

In a detailed post on X, Kharge said that the ministry had taken a ‘U-Turn’ and sought explanation for the same.

The Karnataka Minister highlighted that he sought permission for his US travel to represent the Karnataka government between June 14 and 27 on May 15 at two major global forums and hold 25 official meetings with top companies, universities and institutions for collaborations and pitch for investments.

He explained that the application for the minister and his delegation was submitted on May 15, which was later rejected on June 4. Kharge added that an application for the officer delegation without the minister was submitted on June 6 and it got clearance on June 11.

‘Application rejected without any reason’ The minister said that his application was rejected without any reason or any official explanation. He also said that the application of the KEONICS Chairman, which was submitted on May 12, was cleared on May 14.

The Karnataka Minister said that he addressed a press conference on the matter on June 19, explaining the chronology and raising concerns about the possible political interference.

Following the MEA's decision to grant clearance to Kharge for travelling to the US, he asked why his application was rejected in the first instance. Kharge queried whether MEA revoked its previous order to any kind of accountability after the matter became "public".

He also said that the MEA issued a ‘No Objection’ certificate dated June 19. “36 days after my original application, 15 days after the official denial and 5 days after my scheduled departure, they “revoke” their previous decision,” Kharge wrote in his post on X.

Kharge raises questions “The timing raises serious questions: Why was the clearance denied in the first place? Was the previous order revoked to avoid accountability after the matter became public? What is the point of granting clearance after the key events are either over or nearing completion? Will the MEA now avoid explaining the original decision by pointing to the belated approval?” Kharge asked on X.

Criticising the central government, Kharge said that while they coin visions like “Make In India”, “Digital India” and “India AI Mission”, ministers like him are blocked by the government from doing “the work”.

“While the Centre gives us slogans like “Make in India,” “Digital India”, “National Quantum Mission” and “India AI Mission,” the real work to realise these aspirations is happening here in Karnataka. They coin the vision, but when we do the work to bring investments, create jobs and position India as a global leader - they block us,” Kharge wrote.

“The Prime Minister once said: MAGA + MIGA = MEGA. But what does that even mean in practice, when the very state driving India’s tech and innovation engine is denied the support it needs to lead globally? These questions warrant an urgent response. Karnataka deserves answers,” the minister added.