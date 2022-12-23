Clearly vaccines did not provide immunity:Anand Mahindra on China's Covid surge

As China is currently experiencing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on 23 December has said that the country's vaccines clearly did not provide the necessary immunity.
Mahindra retweeted a post by Jennifer Zeng who is a YouTuber and blogger who wrote about how there were no more beds inside the a Chinese hospital and elders were lying on the floor.
Mahindra also asked if India can offer to supply vaccines from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech which the country has in sufficient capacity and said, “Can we demonstrate how to be good neighbours"
In a tweet, he wrote, “Clearly their vaccines have not provided the necessary immunity. Can we demonstrate how to be good neighbours and offer to supply vaccines from @SerumInstIndia & @BharatBiotech? We currently have sufficient capacity to supply."
According to a Bloomberg news, the United States (US) is also prepared to help Covid-hit China with vaccines to control the outbreak in the country, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adding that the government in Beijing hasn't asked for assistance so far.
Meanwhile, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said that the nation’s vaccine stock “can generally meet demand" and boosters were being rolled out
On 22 December, World Health Organization's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that he was "very concerned" and he urged Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation.
He also urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and offered our support for clinical care and protecting its health system.
Recently, health data firm Airfinity had estimates that more than 5,000 people are probably dying each day from COVID-19 in China, which is in sharp contrast to the data shared by the country.
As per firm, most who are currently contracting the infection are elderly individuals. Millions of elderly people across China are still not fully vaccinated, raising concerns that the virus may kill the most vulnerable citizens in huge numbers. Airfinity estimated the wave could have two peaks at 3.7 million a day in mid-January in regions where cases are currently rising and 4.2 million a day in March in other provinces.
However, a leading Chinese medical expert said only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting COVID will be classified as having been caused by the coronavirus.
Recently, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding has warned that the country is also facing shortage of basic ibuprofen medicine. He said that people are directly going to the factories of the manufacturer and waiting in long line to buy them.
The country has exclusively used domestically made vaccines, which rely on older technology than the mRNA vaccines used elsewhere that have shown the best protection against infection.
A study conducted in Hong Kong, which has administered both an mRNA vaccine and Sinovac’s CoronaVac, suggested that CoronaVac requires a third shot to provide comparable protection, especially for the elderly. An ordinary course of the vaccine is two shots, with an optional booster later.
Most people vaccinated in China have received either CoronaVac or a similar vaccine produced by SinoPharm, but the country has administered at least five other vaccines. Comparable real-world data isn’t available for these vaccines, as reported by the Associated Press
While China counts 90 percent of its population vaccinated, only around 60 percent have received a booster. Older people are especially likely to have not had a booster vaccine. Over 9 million people older than 80 have not had the third vaccine, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency. Vaccination rates have increased over 10-fold, to over a million doses administered a day, since the start of the month.
But Dr. Gagandeep Kang, who studies viruses at India’s Christian Medical College in Vellore said prioritizing the elderly would be key. Unlike other countries, China prioritized vaccinating the more mobile young to prevent the virus from spreading, said Ray Yip, the founding director of the U.S. CDC office in China. A campaign targeting those older than 60 started in December, but it is unclear how successful it has been.
They “did not pay enough attention to assure everyone gets full vaccine protection," Yip said. “How well do they perform this particular catch up effort might determine some of the outcome."
(With inputs from agencies)
