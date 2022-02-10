Online travel services provider Cleartrip is planning to increase its employee headcount by 40 per cent in the next quarter to raise it to 700 by December 2022, the company said, reported PTI . The travel firm plans to rope in professionals across tech, product, growth and emerging business verticals. In the current quarter, the travel company has incerased the workforce by 60 per cent, Cleartrip said, adding that it had 240 employees in October 2021.

Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan Rajagopal said Cleartrip is seeing a slow and steady recovery to return to the pre-Covid levels. "At this juncture, it is the opportune time to scale up our business, which is understandably recovering slower than other sectors," he said.

He said Cleartrip aims to bring more offerings, scale up existing verticals in 2022 to provide digitally-enabled travel experiences to its customers. A large part of these hirings will be made to scale up Cleartrip's hotel category, and technology and product categories.

The company will hire in states including Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

The travel services market in India is expected to grow by $11.11 billion between 2020 and 2025, with the rise in international tourist footfall and the advent of technologies to boost the market growth.

As per a report, "Travel Services Market In India - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", by Technavio, the increasing international tourist footfall is driving the travel services market growth in India.

“This factor, along with the advent of technologies, has increased the use of online travel services, which will fuel the growth of the travel services market in India during the forecast period," the report said, adding that in India, inbound tourism has been increasing at a rapid pace owing to international and domestic business, leisure, and sports trips.

The significantly rising number of multinational companies is primarily contributing to business travel spending in India, it said. In addition, governments are taking initiatives to promote tourism for inbound tourists.

However, factors such as huge competition among players leading to price war may challenge market growth, the report said. “The travel services market in India is dominated by 10 global vendors. However, these vendors face stiff competition from various other global, regional, and local players," the report added.

