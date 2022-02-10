Travel firm Cleartrip announces hiring of 40% more employees in these states

Online travel services provider Cleartrip is planning to increase its employee headcount by 40 per cent in the next quarter to raise it to 700 by December 2022, the company said, reported PTI. The travel firm plans to rope in professionals across tech, product, growth and emerging business verticals. In the current quarter, the travel company has incerased the workforce by 60 per cent, Cleartrip said, adding that it had 240 employees in October 2021.

