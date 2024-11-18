Click2Pro Expands Mental Health Consultation Services Across India

India, November 18, 2024 – Click2Pro, a leading mental health company in India, is taking a monumental step to make quality mental health consultations accessible to everyone nationwide. By providing online and offline consultations, Click2Pro aims to bridge the gap in mental health care accessibility and support those in need, regardless of their location. “Our mission is to help every individual struggling with mental health challenges, whether they prefer online sessions or face-to-face counselling,” said Mr Sanjeev Kumar, Co-founder of Click2Pro. “We are now focusing on reaching every part of India to extend our services to the maximum number of people. Mental health is a fundamental right, and we are determined to ensure it is within everyone’s reach.” Breaking Barriers to Mental Health Access Click2Pro’s services cater to a diverse population with varying needs, offering consultations for: Stress and anxiety management Depression treatment Relationship counselling Therapy for specific disorders, including Histrionic Personality Disorder and Complex PTSD The company’s online psychologist services have directly brought expert mental health professionals to people’s homes, leveraging technology to eliminate geographical barriers. Why This Initiative Matters According to recent studies, over 50 million Indians face mental health challenges annually, yet only a fraction seek help due to stigma or lack of access. Click2Pro’s initiative aims to address these hurdles by offering both online counselling services for those in remote areas and offline sessions in cities and towns. By fostering collaboration with experienced therapists and psychologists nationwide, Click2Pro is building a network of trusted professionals to ensure every individual receives personalized care. What’s Next for Click2Pro With plans to expand further into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Click2Pro is working on launching regional language support for counselling sessions to make mental health resources more inclusive. Additionally, the platform will introduce self-help tools and community support programs to empower individuals to take charge of their mental well-being. About Click2Pro Click2Pro is India’s premier mental health platform offering expert consultations for stress, anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and more. With a team of experienced therapists and a focus on accessibility, Click2Pro aims to normalize mental health care and make it accessible to everyone in need. Media Contact: Click2Pro Media Relations Email: help@click2pro.com Website: https://click2pro.com/ Phone: 91 9117119151 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR