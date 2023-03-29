Users of the Narendra Modi app or Namo app will now be able to find their pictures with the Prime Minister using artificial intelligence. The AI-powered Photo Booth feature on the Namo app is currently available for pictures up to 30 days old, but reports suggest that it could soon be used for much older pictures as well.

Namo app users can look for their photographs with the Prime Minister by scanning their face and clicking on the search button. This should enable all relevant photographs taken up to 30 days ago to appear in the search results.

"We are using Artificial Intelligence for this and through this technology, photos come up during the search process," an official working on the Namo app told news agency ANI

While many people take pictures with the prime minister during events, it is much easier for eminent personalities like MPs or MLAs to get their pictures. The new feature on the Namo app is expected to address this discrepancy and give everyone access to their pictures with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a big proponent of using new technologies and has often been seen coaching BJP MPs on how to use technology to reach out to people and listen to their problems.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on solving problems faced by people using new technologies, like artificial intelligence. In a webinar last month, PM Modi had said that technology will help India become a developed nation by 2047, while asking stakeholders to identify 10 areas where problems faced by the common man can be solved using artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is all the buzz these days with companies like Microsoft, Google and Adobe integrating AI-based technology to pack in more features for the users and prepare themselves for the future.