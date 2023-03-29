Clicked a picture with PM Modi? Track them using AI on NAMO app2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Namo app users can easily get their pictures with the Prime Minister using this new AI-powered featured on the Namo app
Users of the Narendra Modi app or Namo app will now be able to find their pictures with the Prime Minister using artificial intelligence. The AI-powered Photo Booth feature on the Namo app is currently available for pictures up to 30 days old, but reports suggest that it could soon be used for much older pictures as well.
