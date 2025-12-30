Clicking on New Year wishes link on WhatsApp, Telegram? Beware! Telangana police warn of cyber scams

Telangana Police have warned people to stay alert ahead of New Year celebrations after cyber criminals began circulating dangerous “Greeting Scams” on WhatsApp and Telegram, using festive messages to secretly take control of mobile phones and bank accounts.

As Hyderabad prepares to welcome 2026, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) says scammers are exploiting festive goodwill rather than fear or greed, making these attacks harder to spot.

What are “Greeting Scams”? According to a NDTV report, users receive a New Year message that appears to come from a trusted contact whose account has already been hacked. The message includes a link claiming to offer a “special personalised greeting”, a “New Year gift”, or an “SBI year-end reward”.

The link looks harmless, but it is designed to infect the phone.

What happens when you click the link? Police say that once the link is opened, a malicious APK — or Android Package Kit — installs itself silently on the phone. Instead of showing a greeting, the malware gives hackers remote access to the device. The malware does not just steal information. It effectively “kidnaps” the phone, the report further added.

How much control do hackers get? Cyber experts warn that the malicious file allows hackers to read SMS messages, access photos, contacts and even activate the microphone. This enables them to bypass two-factor authentication used for banking and financial apps.

The attackers also take over the victim’s WhatsApp account and forward the same scam link to family, friends and office groups, spreading the infection further.

Unlike traditional scams, these attacks rely on social engineering. Because the links arrive from known contacts and appear in trusted group chats, people do not suspect foul play.

“People believe they are opening a greeting card, but in reality, they are handing over the keys to their bank account,” Shikha Goel, who heads the Bureau, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

What does TGCSB advise citizens to do? To stay safe during the festive season, TGCSB has issued the following guidelines:

Never click on links: Avoid opening links sent as greetings, gifts or offers, even if they come from friends or family

Block APK files: Do not install apps sent through messaging platforms

Enable 2FA: Turn on two-step verification on WhatsApp to prevent account hijacking

Update officially: Download apps and updates only from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Disconnect immediately: If you click a suspicious link, turn off internet access, uninstall unknown apps and inform your bank at once Police have urged people to remain cautious and verify messages before clicking, warning that a moment of festive excitement could lead to serious financial and personal loss.