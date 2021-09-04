New Delhi: Delays in getting accurate information from clients and frequent rule changes are key challenges in ensuring regulatory compliance, according to a survey of chartered accountants by online tax service provider Clear, formerly, Cleartax.

Clear said in a statement that 72% of the 2,500 tax experts and chartered accountants it surveyed faced problems in ensuring timely compliance for the majority of their clients every month. The survey also showed that 70% of businesses have missed compliance deadlines at least once.

The survey aimed at finding the pain points faced by tax experts also found that 65% of tax experts felt they were spending more time on managing clients, data, team and processes than their core competency of ensuring correct compliance and providing better financial and compliance advisory to their clients.

The study showed almost two-third of the penalties were caused majorly due to delays in receiving accurate sales and purchase data by the tax experts. Besides, correcting data is a time-consuming process. “Such time-consuming processes for multiple clients each month in a deadline-driven environment results in delays in compliance and subsequent penalties," the statement said.

According to 46% of the survey respondents, frequent changes in the law and lack of clarity around them have led to inaccuracy while complying resulting in penalties or litigation.

The trends apply to all types of businesses irrespective of size, the survey showed. Three in four survey respondents emphasised on proactive management to avoid delays. About 86% of the respondents said they start the month by reminding their clients for supplying data to ensure faster and easier compliance activities.

The respondents of the survey also suggested that an automated compliance process will help businesses avoid penalties, save time and reduce manual efforts, Clear said.

Tax authorities handling direct and indirect taxes are increasingly relying on technology and data collected from various sources to verify the accuracy of the information reported by businesses in their tax returns. This calls for consistency in the reported information to various agencies and mismatches lead to extra regulatory attention.

