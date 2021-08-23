Climate action is a $11 trillion opportunity for India

MUMBAI: India must act now to prevent the country losing $35 trillion in economic potential over the next 50 years due to unmitigated climate change, according to a report from Deloitte Economics Institute.

The report, titled, India’s turning point: How climate action can drive our economic future, reveals how the country could gain $11 trillion in economic value instead over the same period, by limiting rising global temperatures and realizing its potential to ‘export decarbonisation’ to the world.

“We have a narrow window of time—the next 10 years—to make the decisions needed to alter the trajectory of climate change. No one is immune to the impact of climate change, but for India this is a window of opportunity to lead the way and show how climate action is not a narrative of cost but one of sustainable economic growth," said Atul Dhawan, chairperson, Deloitte India.

As India aspires to be a $5 trillion economy, with foreign and domestic investments key to driving growth, the opportunity must be used to align ambitions with climate choices, Dhawan said.

With no action taken on climate change, average global temperatures could rise by 3°C or more by the end of this century. This will make it harder for people to live and work, as sea levels rise, crop yields fall, infrastructure is damaged, and other challenges emerge, threatening the progress and prosperity that the nation has enjoyed in recent decades.

Over the next 50 years, the top five most impacted industries in terms of economic activity are expected to incur a significant share of climate-related loss. These industries--services (government and private), manufacturing, retail and tourism, construction, and transport--currently account for more than 80% of India’s GDP. Together, they form the basis of the country’s contemporary economic engine.

Deloitte estimates that by 2070, these five industries alone would experience an annual loss in the value added to GDP of more than $1.5 trillion per year.

Deloitte’s research also shows that if governments, businesses, and communities act boldly and rapidly in the next decade to address climate change, average global temperature rises can be limited to around 1.5°C by 2050 – a scenario that will minimise the impact of climate change for India and the rest of the world. At the same time, India can achieve significant economic growth by supplying the products, services, and financing the world will need to limit temperature increases.

“We need to transform the world’s economies towards new, low-emission pathways and India is well positioned to play a leading role in this process globally. By making the right choices now, India could chart a more prosperous path towards a low-emission future, accelerating progress in the rest of the world by exporting key technologies, processes, and know-how," said Viral Thakker, partner and sustainability leader, Deloitte India.

Accelerated decarbonisation could bring significant benefits to India and the world. India could use the transition to a low-emission footing to restructure its economy towards growth in advanced industrial sectors, leveraging lower cost clean energy export markets, as the region experiences a rapid increase in energy demand over the coming years.

