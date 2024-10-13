Sonam Wangchuk detained outside Ladakh Bhawan? This is what Delhi Police says

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday slammed Delhi police action amid ‘silent protest’ outside the Ladakh Bhawan where he is leading an indefinite hunger strike.

Updated13 Oct 2024, 07:05 PM IST
A police Officer speaks with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk staging a protest demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution, at the Ladakh Bhawan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, October 13, 2024.
A police Officer speaks with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk staging a protest demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution, at the Ladakh Bhawan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Several people who were participating in a ‘silent protest’ where the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is leading an indefinite hunger strike outside the Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi, were detained on Sunday.

The detainees have been taken to the Mandir Marg police station, reported PTI.

Reports also said that Sonam Wangchuk was detained along with other people. However, police have clarified that the activist has not been detained.

Earlier, police said that Sonam Wangchuk was among those detained, but later the New Delhi DCP clarified that the climate activist was not among the detainees, reported PTI.

Terming it a sad day for democracy, Wangchuk said in a video message that on the 8th day of the fast, 61 people doing a Moun Vrat on Ekadashi to Save Ladakh Save Himalayas were forcibly detained.

“We were told BNSS 163 (144) prohibitory orders were permanently applied in the entire New Delhi district. This, I think, is against the spirit of the constitution of India aricle 19- freedom of speech & movement. Firstly, continuous application and 2ndly, is it 'reasonable' to use it on people fasting peacefully!!! What do you think? Do please advise in comments,” said Wangchuk.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said that they have detained some students from outside the Ladhak Bhawan. "Sonam Wangchuk is not among them," PTI quoted Mahla as saying.

The Ramon Magsaysay awardee climate activist also shared videos of people being detained on Instagram.

On September 30, Wangchuk and his supporters who marched to Delhi from Leh were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border, before being released on October 2.

The group is demanding a meeting with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to press for their demands.

 

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India. It also establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk detained outside Ladakh Bhawan? This is what Delhi Police says

