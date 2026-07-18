Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital by Delhi Police amid indefinite hunger strike: What we know

Dramatic scenes unfolded at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after police took climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June, to a hospital.

The development comes a day after Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 20 days in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, called for massive support for a scheduled Parliament march on 20 July.

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Earlier on Friday, he said that he will stay alive till 20 July at any cost. Addressing his supporters, the climate activist said, "I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health status during his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's health has deteriorated, leading to his hospitalization for essential medical care after 20 days on hunger strike, raising concerns about potential organ involvement. 2 Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged irregularities related to the NEET-UG paper leak. 3 How did the police intervene during Wangchuk's protest? ⌵ Delhi Police intervened by forcibly removing Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and taking him to the hospital, stating it was per High Court orders and on expert medical advice. 4 What are the key demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in support of Wangchuk's protest? ⌵ The CJP demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in response to alleged irregularities in education governance, particularly concerning the NEET-UG exam. 5 What did Wangchuk express about the upcoming Parliament march on July 20? ⌵ Wangchuk called for massive support for the peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, emphasizing the strength of solidarity among his supporters and the need for their energy.

Wangchuk's removal and the police action at Jantar Mantar in the national capital came a day after Delhi got a new police commissioner, Anurag Kumar, who replaced Satish Golchha, more than nine months before the latter's scheduled retirement.

CJP founder confirms Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar In a post on X, Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, who has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since 20 June, said that Wangchuk was being taken to the hospital forcefully, as Delhi Police allegedly lathicharged students and removed them from the protest site.

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In a separate post, Dipke claimed that he had been beaten up and detained by the police at the house of NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande.

Further, the Dipke-led movement claimed that police are trying to remove the three other students, namely Neha, Ameen, and Manish, who have also been on a hunger strike for 21 days.

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Delhi Police on Wangchuk being taken to hospital After Wangchuk was taken away to be admitted to a hospital, DCP New Delhi, in a post on X, wrote, "As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care." The post added, "While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely."

DCP New Delhi further wrote, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.