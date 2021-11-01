Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said countries have to make adaptation the main part of the development policies and schemes.

There is a need to include climate change adaptation policies in school syllabus to make next generation aware of issues, said Modi at COP26 Summit.

Modi highlighted India's schemes like 'Nal Se Jal', Clean India Mission and Ujjwala Yojana, saying these schemes have not only given adaptation benefits to the citizens but also improved their quality of life.

From sources of drinking water to affordable housing, all need to be made resilient against climate change, Modi said, while elaborating India’s vision and efforts to overcome climate change.

On the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit, PM Modi today met his British counterpart Boris Johnson and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables and clean technology, economy and defence.

This was the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson following the British Prime Minister’s twice cancelled visit to India earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

He reiterated India's commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The two prime ministers reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in the trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence and security areas.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership including steps taken towards the launch of Free Trade Agreement negotiations, the release said.

