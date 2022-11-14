Climate change, air pollution big health risks now: PHFI president Sanjay Zodpey

The pandemic stretched health systems across the world. There have been several investments in building greater capacity and resilience within the health systems. While health systems were responding to the urgent challenges of covid management and care, there were short-term slow-downs across other disease control programs. This was witnessed all across the world. In all my interactions with senior health staff, there has been a thrust on catch up activities for all public health programs. We have a well-developed public health program structure which is capably handling all communicable and non-communicable diseases. However, climate change and air pollution are now becoming important risk factors. We need to work with other stakeholders such as business enterprises, regulators and civil society to raise awareness of the threats and develop a shared vision to address these emerging threats.

