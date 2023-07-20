Climate change: Delhi may suffer losses of Rs2.75 trillion by 20503 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:18 PM IST
The draft action plan also estimated the losses from the agriculture and allied sectors at ₹8,000 crore, manufacturing at ₹33,000 crore and services at Rs2.34 trillion due to climate change.
The draft action plan on climate change has projected that the national capital may suffer losses of ₹2.75 trillion by 2050 due to the impacts of climate change, with changes in precipitation and temperature patterns posing significant threats to the lives of the most vulnerable populations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×