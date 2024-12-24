Climate change is now a real and pressing economic threat

A 2021 study conducted by UNCTAD estimated that a price set at $88 per tonne of carbon will result in reducing CO2 emissions in the EU by 704 million tonnes (mt). A CBAM implemented on top of this will reduce emissions outside the EU by 59 mt but will increase emissions in the EU by 13 mt, a net reduction in emissions of just 45 mt. Therefore, a CBAM results only in the equivalent of 6% of the emissions reduction from the carbon pricing mechanisms itself.