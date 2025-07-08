Climate change is shrinking India’s weather forecast window, says IMD chief
Extreme weather events are becoming more localized and unpredictable, says Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
New Delhi: Climate change is making it harder to forecast India’s weather with the same lead time, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In an interview, Mohapatra warned that the growing frequency of localized extreme weather events is reducing the predictability of traditional weather patterns.