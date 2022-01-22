Climate change on Anand Mahindra's mind? UAE beach resort offers insight

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The RPG group chairman mulled over the fact that if the sea level rises, various cities would go under water as climate change and its results ravage the planet earth.
As climate change remains the most discussed topics in bureaucracy and otherwise, amongst world leaders and school syllabus, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday took to microblogging site Twitter to express a fear best understood in Coleridge's words, “Water, water, every where,/ Nor any drop to drink."
“In a beach resort in the UAE where unusually fierce winds & enormous tidal waves swallowed up the boardwalk. For a moment, I realised what it would feel like if climate change does lead, as predicted, to some coastal cities going under water due to climate change.," his tweet read.
Anand Mahindra expressed concern for coastal cities that would go under water if the climate change progresses further and sea level rises thereby gulping down small islands and coasts or coastal cities.
Mahindra shared a video where large waves washed on a boardwalk in a beach resort of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Netizens replied to his tweet stating how they have witnessed small islands at various parts of the world have already gone under water.
“I had actually seen a huge wave come in and wash out half of a tiny island in Maldives... where I was conducting a health camp... way back in 2008," one wrote attaching a picture with the tweet.