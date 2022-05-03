Climate change turned up India’s heat. But by how much?

Her team has already launched a new analysis of this year’s heat in India, and, as it does at the start of any study, will evaluate the best questions to ask about a heat wave of such complexity. Many heat waves, including the record-shattering spell over the western U.S.-Canada border in 2021, are best evaluated by their highest temperatures on a day or span of days. The current heat event in South Asian poses an additional challenge because of its duration — its length may suggest more similarities to the six-month Siberian heat wave in 2020. World Weather Attribution’s research concluded the Siberian heat was made more than 600 times likelier by greenhouse gas pollution. (Check out Bloomberg Green’s profile of Otto and a data-visualization that explores how her team does its work.)