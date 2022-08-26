To combat the deteriorating climate crisis and secure a safe future, California has become the world's first government to effectively ban petrol-powered vehicles by 2035. With this move, California will have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric or hydrogen by 2035.

The switch from gas will drastically reduce emissions and air pollutants. Transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the state, accounting for about 40% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The air board is working on different regulations for motorcycles and larger trucks.

If the policy works as designed, California would cut emissions from vehicles in half by 2040.

What does California's new ban on gas-powered vehicles say?

California has adopted Advanced Clean Cars II--a statewide plan that mandates 100% zero-emission and hybrid plug-in vehicle sales. The plan, with an initial goal of 35% sales by 2026, would achieve goals from a 2020 executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Two years ago, Newsom told the state regulators to adopt a ban on gas-powered cars by 2035.

California’s policy doesn’t ban cars that run on gas — after 2035 people can keep their existing cars or buy used ones, and 20% of sales can be plug-in hybrids that run on batteries and gas.

The ripple effect of California's rule against gasoline-powered vehicles

California's latest rule on emission is going to be adopted by 15 other states currently signed onto California’s existing zero-emission vehicle programme.

Washington state and Massachusetts already have said they will follow California’s lead and many more are likely to — New York and Pennsylvania are among 17 states that have adopted some or all of California’s tailpipe emission standards that are stricter than federal rules. The European Parliament in June backed a plan to effectively prohibit the sale of gas and diesel cars in the 27-nation European Union by 2035, and Canada has mandated the sale of zero-emission cars by the same year.

Impact on electricity demand

California envisions powering most of the economy with electricity, not fossil fuels by 2045. A plan released by the air board earlier this year predicts electricity demand will shoot up by 68%. At present, California has about 80,000 public chargers. And, according to the California Energy Commission, the demand for public chargers will surge to 1.2 million by 2030.

The commission says car charging will account for about 4% of energy by 2030 when use is highest, typically during hot summer evenings. That's when California sometimes struggles to provide enough energy because the amount of solar power diminishes as the sun goes down.

In August 2020, hundreds of thousands of people briefly lost power due to high demand that outstripped supply.

More than 1 million people drive electric cars in California today and their charging habits vary, but most people end up charging their cars in the evening or overnight, said Ram Rajagopal, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University.

If people's charging habits stay the same, once 30% to 40% of cars are electric, the state would need to add more energy capacity overnight to meet demand, he said. The regulations adopted Thursday require 35% of vehicle sales to be electric by 2026, up from 16% now.

But if more people charged their cars during the day, that problem would be avoided, he said. Changing to daytime charging is “the biggest bang for the buck you're going to get," he said.

Impact on automakers

Many car companies, like Kia, Ford, and General Motors, are already on the path to making more electric cars available for sale, but some have warned that factors outside of their control like supply chain and materials issues make Californians' goals challenging.

As the requirements ramp up over time, automakers could be fined up to $20,000 per vehicle sold that falls short of the goal. The new rules approved by the air board say that the vehicles need to be able to travel 150 miles (241 kilometers) on one charge.

Federal and state rebates are also available to people who buy electric cars, and the new rules have incentives for car companies to sell electric cars at a discount to low-income buyers.

But some representatives of business groups and rural areas said they fear electric cars will be too expensive or inconvenient.