Climate crisis: This US State to ban sale of petrol-powered cars by 20354 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 09:30 AM IST
- The US state will have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric or hydrogen by 2035
To combat the deteriorating climate crisis and secure a safe future, California has become the world's first government to effectively ban petrol-powered vehicles by 2035. With this move, California will have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric or hydrogen by 2035.