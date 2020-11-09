Climate crisis in the forefront

IN A blow to the global fight against climate change, developed countries are at the risk of missing their target of collectively providing $100 billion a year by 2020 to help the poorer nations adapt and build state capacities to lower their carbon emissions

IN A blow to the global fight against climate change, developed countries are at the risk of missing their target of collectively providing $100 billion a year by 2020 to help the poorer nations adapt and build state capacities to lower their carbon emissions. The funding dwindled after outgoing US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement signed in 2016. According to a Bloomberg report citing an OECD study, climate finance from rich economies reached $78.9 billion in 2018, but it was still short of the target agreed by 197 countries. The fight against climate change is expected to gain fresh impetus, as US president-elect Joe Biden is expected to follow through on his promise of re-entering the international treaty on the first day in office.

