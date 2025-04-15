India revising its climate finance playbook with US pulling out of Paris agreement

Amit Anand, CEO, of Carbon Check said: "The pullout of the US should not have a major bearing on India's green financing. The US was not part of the (earlier) Kyoto Protocol. Similarly, multilaterals like World Bank have largely worked on pilot projects in India, rather than having large scale projects in the green space. And if the financing through the carbon markets is looked at, there are entities which are already present in the voluntary trading space which would continue to be part of it. So, a major impact is not seen on India." Established in 2012, Carbon Check is a Delhi-based organization which offers services to do third-party verification for greenhouse gas emissions reported for the mandatory reporting requirement by businesses.