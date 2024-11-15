The week in charts: Climate maths, rising inflation, crypto price

Crypto craze

$90,000: This is the level Bitcoin crossed on Wednesday amid rising expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump would fuel growth in cryptocurrencies. Before the election, it hovered around $68,000, and it has marked an over 30% rise since then. The rally is fueled by stock market optimism about Trump’s victory in the election and his campaign promises to make the US the crypto capital and create a national Bitcoin stockpile. This is contrary to the crackdown stance taken by the US Securities and Exchange Commission under former president Joe Biden.