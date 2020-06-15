Clix Capital expresses intent to buy stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank

MUMBAI: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVB) on Monday said it has received non-binding letter of intent (LoI) from Pramod Bhasin-promoted Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd and Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd to pick up stake in the private lender.

In a notice to the stock exchanges, the southern India-based lender said the proposed acquisition of stake is subject to due-diligence and regulatory approvals.

“The bank has received preliminary, non-binding letter of intent from Clix Capital Services & Clix Finance India dated 12 June, 2020, which the board of directors of the bank has considered for further processing in their meeting held today," said the notice.

As per regulatory requirement, investors will have to seek the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval if a transaction leads to more than 5% stake purchase. The new shareholders and directors will have to meet the ‘fit and proper’ criteria laid down by the RBI.

Clix Capital, founded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, is 85% owned by Aion Capital Partners, a Mumbai-based private equity (PE) house. Aion is a strategic partnership between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank Ltd.

Clix Capital Services is a technology and analytics led non-banking finance company (NBFC), with a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and consumer loans. As on 31 March, 2019, the company had total assets under management (AUM) amounting to ₹5,113 crore.

With capital adequacy ratio shrinking to 3%, LVB had been in talks with various institutional investors and funds to raise equity. One of the investors, the US fund house, Tilden, even had a meeting with RBI officials in February.

The bank had even attempted to a merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, which was rejected by the RBI. The merger was crucial for LVB, which needed to raise capital to lift curbs imposed on it by the central bank.

The private lender is currently under the RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework due to a sharp rise in non-performing assets (NPAs), insufficient liquidity and negative return on assets (RoAs) for two consecutive years.

Shares of the bank rose 5% post the announcement. The stock ended 4.9% higher at ₹15.30 on the BSE today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated