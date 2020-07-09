KANPUR : An associate of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

"The police team surrounded a person at about 4.30 am and he was killed in an exchange of fire. The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush. He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on information leading to his arrest," Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said.

The police have seized a rifle and a pistol from him.

Meanwhile, a close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey was killed while he was trying to flee from police custody on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Kartikeya alias Prabhat, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he tried to flee from police custody, he added.

Kartikeya snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire at the STF personnel accompanying him, injuring two of them, the ADG said.

In the retaliatory firing, Kartikeya sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the officer said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated