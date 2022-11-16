Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron .The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit held in Bali. "As always, an excellent meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We had in-depth discussions on various issues including boosting cooperation in defence, nuclear energy and food security. Close India-France ties are a force of great global good," PM Modi tweeted.

