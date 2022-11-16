'Close India-France ties are a force of great global good': PM Modi after talks with President Macron at G-20 Summit1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
G-20 Summit: ‘As always, an excellent meeting with President Emmanuel Macron’, tweeted PM Modi
G-20 Summit: ‘As always, an excellent meeting with President Emmanuel Macron’, tweeted PM Modi
Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron .The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit held in Bali. "As always, an excellent meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We had in-depth discussions on various issues including boosting cooperation in defence, nuclear energy and food security. Close India-France ties are a force of great global good," PM Modi tweeted.
Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron .The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit held in Bali. "As always, an excellent meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We had in-depth discussions on various issues including boosting cooperation in defence, nuclear energy and food security. Close India-France ties are a force of great global good," PM Modi tweeted.
The prime minister's office said the two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation.
The prime minister's office said the two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation.
"PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held talks at the @g20org Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation," it tweeted.
"PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held talks at the @g20org Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation," it tweeted.
In a tweet in French after the meeting, Macron said both sides share the same agenda for peace and that France will work on it under India's upcoming G20 Presidency.
In a tweet in French after the meeting, Macron said both sides share the same agenda for peace and that France will work on it under India's upcoming G20 Presidency.
It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and its implications including food and energy security figured in the talks.
It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and its implications including food and energy security figured in the talks.
The military cooperation between India and France has witnessed a major expansion in the last few years.
The military cooperation between India and France has witnessed a major expansion in the last few years.
Meanwhile, Indonesia handed over the G20 Presidency to India, which will officially assume office on 1 December 2022.
Meanwhile, Indonesia handed over the G20 Presidency to India, which will officially assume office on 1 December 2022.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing ceremony.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing ceremony.
During the closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change."
During the closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change."