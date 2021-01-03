Close shave for five as car catches fire on Noida expressway

Close shave for five as car catches fire on Noida expressway1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 10:09 PM IST
The car was near sector 150 when a short circuit in its wiring triggered a fire in the engine, damaging the hatchback severely, even as fire tenders were rushed to the spot
Noida: Five persons, including an infant, had a narrow escape after their car caught fire on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday evening, officials said.
The car was near sector 150 when a short circuit in its wiring triggered a fire in the engine, damaging the hatchback severely, even as fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the police said.
Aden airport re-opens days after deadly Yemen attack1 min read . 11:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: Indian Railways to start train service connecting international airport with city. Check timings2 min read . 11:38 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday1 min read . 11:09 PM IST
Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs2 min read . 11:03 PM IST
"There were two women, two men and an 11-month-old baby in the car, which was moving from Greater Noida to Noida. The car belongs to Deepak Sharma, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana," a police spokesperson said.
"All occupants of the car were safe and the fire tenders that were send to the spot doused the fire," he added.
Traffic movement remained undisrupted on the expressway, according to officials. PTI KIS RC
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.