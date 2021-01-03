Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Close shave for five as car catches fire on Noida expressway
(Photo: HT)

Close shave for five as car catches fire on Noida expressway

1 min read . 10:09 PM IST PTI

The car was near sector 150 when a short circuit in its wiring triggered a fire in the engine, damaging the hatchback severely, even as fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Noida: Five persons, including an infant, had a narrow escape after their car caught fire on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday evening, officials said.

Noida: Five persons, including an infant, had a narrow escape after their car caught fire on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday evening, officials said.

The car was near sector 150 when a short circuit in its wiring triggered a fire in the engine, damaging the hatchback severely, even as fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the police said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST

Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs

2 min read . 11:03 PM IST

Hard work paying off: BMC commissioner after Mumbai reports only 3 new Covid deaths

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST

Mint Lite | CCI, Niger attack, Afghan peace talks, Nasa’s space plans & more

4 min read . 10:51 PM IST

The car was near sector 150 when a short circuit in its wiring triggered a fire in the engine, damaging the hatchback severely, even as fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the police said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST

Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs

2 min read . 11:03 PM IST

Hard work paying off: BMC commissioner after Mumbai reports only 3 new Covid deaths

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST

Mint Lite | CCI, Niger attack, Afghan peace talks, Nasa’s space plans & more

4 min read . 10:51 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"There were two women, two men and an 11-month-old baby in the car, which was moving from Greater Noida to Noida. The car belongs to Deepak Sharma, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana," a police spokesperson said.

"All occupants of the car were safe and the fire tenders that were send to the spot doused the fire," he added.

Traffic movement remained undisrupted on the expressway, according to officials. PTI KIS RC

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.