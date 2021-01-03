Close shave for five as car catches fire on Noida expressway

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"There were two women, two men and an 11-month-old baby in the car, which was moving from Greater Noida to Noida. The car belongs to Deepak Sharma, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana," a police spokesperson said.
"All occupants of the car were safe and the fire tenders that were send to the spot doused the fire," he added.
Traffic movement remained undisrupted on the expressway, according to officials. PTI KIS RC
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.