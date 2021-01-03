Close shave for five as car catches fire on Noida expressway

The car was near sector 150 when a short circuit in its wiring triggered a fire in the engine, damaging the hatchback severely, even as fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Noida: Five persons, including an infant, had a narrow escape after their car caught fire on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday evening, officials said.

"There were two women, two men and an 11-month-old baby in the car, which was moving from Greater Noida to Noida. The car belongs to Deepak Sharma, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana," a police spokesperson said.

"All occupants of the car were safe and the fire tenders that were send to the spot doused the fire," he added.

Traffic movement remained undisrupted on the expressway, according to officials. PTI KIS RC

