Close to 24 mn enrolled in rural job scheme since lockdown: FM

2 min read . Updated: 14 May 2020, 11:38 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The government has increased the wages under MGNREGS from 182 to 202, says Nirmala Sitharaman
  • MGNREGS has generated 146.2 million person-days of work till 13 May, says FM

NEW DELHI : Nearly 24 million job seekers in rural areas were enrolled for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) so far since the lockdown was announced, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

MGNREGS has generated 146.2 million person-days of work till 13 May, Sitharaman said, outlining the relief measures meant to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on farmers, migrants and tribal communities, under the 20 trillion stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“Actually 40-50% more persons have got enrolled compared to last May. We have enrolled all of the migrants coming back. We are making provisions through the rural development ministry to ensure that they get enrolled, they get work, they get the due payments," the minister said.

The government has raised the wages under MGNREGS from 182 to 202, she said. The Union budget in February had allocated 61,500 crore to the rural job scheme for 2020-21, a cut of 9,500 crore from the year before.

“There is legitimate concern about migrant workers going back to their respective states," Sitharaman said. “So work is offered to 23.3 million job seekers in 187,000 gram panchayats," she said.

India imposed a stringent lockdown on 25 March to curb the spread of covid-19, due to which businesses shut down, bringing economic activity to a near standstill. This led a large number of those employed in cities to go home, as the places where they worked downed shutters. The government eased some restrictions on 21 April and allowed some work under MGNREGS in which social distancing norms could be followed, such as building animal shelters and ponds, besides horticulture activities. These activities would not need too many people to congregate at one spot, officials said.

The Centre allocated 6,000 crore to fund livelihood schemes for tribals and will generate jobs in afforestation-related work, forest protection and wildlife protection, Sitharaman said.

