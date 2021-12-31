'Closed our workplaces': RPG group's Harsh Goenka announces work from home amid Covid spike1 min read . 10:45 PM IST
- The decision was made in view of alarming rise in Covid cases across India, his tweet said.
RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday announced that the company has gone back to Work from Home, effective immediately.
The decision was made in view of alarming rise in Covid cases across India, his tweet said.
The RPG enterprise chairman also mentioned that he hoped other organisations also followed the same and break the chain of increasing Covid cases.
“In view of the alarming rise in Covid cases across India, we have gone back to Work from Home and closed our workplaces, effective today. I hope other organisations also follow suit and try to break the chain,"
