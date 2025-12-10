‘Closely linked to our culture’: PM Modi welcomes UNESCO recognition of Diwali as Intangible Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed UNESCO’s decision to add Diwali — or Deepavali — to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, calling the recognition a moment of pride for India. The announcement was made on Wednesday during the ongoing UNESCO committee session in New Delhi.

Responding to the inscription, the Prime Minister wrote on X that people “in India and around the world are thrilled” by the development. “For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness,” he said. Modi added that UNESCO’s recognition would further enhance the festival’s global visibility. “May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity,” he wrote.

The annual meeting of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage is being held in Delhi from Tuesday to Thursday. Delegates from 78 countries are reviewing dozens of nominations, with the aim of promoting and safeguarding living cultural practices around the world. UNESCO says the list is intended to raise awareness of cultural diversity and ensure the protection of traditions for future generations.

To mark the occasion, the Delhi government has planned a series of events, including special illuminations at key buildings, decorations along major avenues, and a large lamp-lighting ceremony.

As one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, Diwali holds significance for Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. The five-day festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, and is celebrated globally by the Indian diaspora. Observances typically include lighting oil lamps, decorating homes, sharing sweets and bursting firecrackers. In many parts of north India, Diwali coincides with the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, while the festival is also associated with the worship of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.