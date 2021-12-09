The Centre on Thursday asked state governments to closely monitor the emerging hotspots and clusters of Covid-19, and breakthrough and re-infection cases in view of the newly detected Omicron variant of the virus.

Further, it also emphasised that such events should be promptly investigated by the rapid response teams and contacts of all positive patients are traced and tested as per protocol as quickly as possible.

In a review meeting regarding public health preparedness, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasised that officials must also monitor international travellers from ‘at risk’ countries who have tested negative.

Special emphasis should be given to symptomatic people, he said. A review of the monitoring mechanism for effective home isolation was stressed.

In view of the forthcoming winter season, they were advised that the prevalence of influenza-like illness (ILI)/severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and respiratory distress symptoms need to be closely monitored.

Bhushan also asked states to ensure that all hospital infrastructure is ready for any possible surge in Covid-19 cases and review their readiness for providing quality medical care.

“It needs to be ensured that all health facilities at the field-level have functional ventilators, PSA plants, oxygen concentrators etc. Many ventilators supplied by the Centre are still lying unpacked and unused at some field hospitals, with consumables not being procured and made available by the states," said Bhushan.

“This needs to be reviewed immediately to ensure that all PSA Oxygen plants, Oxygen concentrators and ventilators are installed and functioning," he added.

In addition to this, he asked states to maintain adequate buffer stock for the eight critical drugs identified in clinical treatment of Covid-19.

Underscoring the critical importance of vaccination drive, states were advised to continue increasing the pace and coverage of the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination drive with a focus on the ongoing ‘Har GharDastak’ campaign.

This comes a day after Bhushan in a letter told states and union territories that patients of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have to be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation areas.

It has to be ensured that no cross-infection takes place and adequate precautions are taken by healthcare workers in these facilities to prevent transmission among other patients and healthcare workers, Bhushan told states.

He advised them to regularly review and ensure that samples of positive cases of international travellers and their contacts as well as from emerging hot spots are promptly submitted to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing according to protocol.

