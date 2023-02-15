'Closely monitoring' situation, say US, UK govt as I-T dept searches BBC offices
The US said that it supports the importance of free press, freedom of expression and freedom of religion as universal rights which are the ‘bedrock of democracies’ around the world - including in India.
US and UK officials have said that they are ‘aware’ and ‘closely monitoring’ the ongoing Income Tax searches at BBC offices in India. Officials said the survey was being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have questioned the timing of the “ongoing enquiries" - mere days after the release of a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
