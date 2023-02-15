'Closely monitoring' situation, say US, UK govt as I-T dept searches BBC offices

US and UK officials have said that they are ‘aware’ and ‘closely monitoring’ the ongoing Income Tax searches at BBC offices in India. Officials said the survey was being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have questioned the timing of the “ongoing enquiries" - mere days after the release of a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India: The Modi Question" - a two part documentary referencing PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots - was released by the UK-headquartered public broadcaster earlier this year. The film release had sparked outrage and it was subsequently removed from select platforms. The BBC has stood by its reporting for the documentary.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on the BBC and BBC India operations.

British officials have said that they are “closely monitoring" the situation.

The administration had earlier insisted that the BBC was “independent in its outlet" and reiterating its commitment to enhance ties with India. The remarks came after the documentary triggered coordinated Indian diaspora protests at BBC offices across the UK in end January.

“We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search," said US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. He also stressed the “importance of free press around the world".

“We're aware of the facts of these searches, but I'm just not in a position to offer a judgement," he added upon being asked by reporters if this action went against the spirit or value of democracy in any way.

As the probe entered its second day, BBC said that some staffers had been asked to remain at their Delhi and Mumbai offices to cooperate with the inquiries. The searches continued till late in the night on Tuesday, only to resume mere hours later. The I-T department contends that the broadcaster was served with notices in the past, but was “defiant and non-compliant".

While the Income Tax Department has declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the search, officials said they were looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm.

The BBC said on Tuesday that it was cooperating with Indian tax officials, and hoped to have the situation "resolved as soon as possible".

