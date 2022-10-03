Closing date of e-auction of mementos gifted to PM Modi extended till Oct 122 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 06:42 AM IST
The e-auction had started on September 17 and was earlier scheduled to end on October 2
The online date of auction of gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extended to October 12. The gifts include models of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya and sporting memorabilia of Commonwealth Games medallists.