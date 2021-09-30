Clothes, footwear may get costlier from next January

“A uniform 12% tax is likely to be levied on all garments, but there could be a possibility of two slabs for footwear, 12% for items of mass consumption of up to ₹1,000) and 18% for the rest," the person said. Currently, apparels costing up to ₹1,000 attract 5% GST, while a 12% levy is imposed on garments of higher value. Similarly, GST on footwear priced at ₹1,000 or less is 5%, while others attract 18% levy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}