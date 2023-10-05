Ignored red flags triggered flash floods in Sikkim
Multiple government agencies and scientific expeditions red-flagged the vulnerability of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) for at least a last decade, documents accessed by HT show. On Wednesday, flash floods that originated from the lake coursed through the river Teesta, causing widespread damage downstream, destroying the 1,200 MW Teesta Urja dam, and leaving at least 11 dead and over 120 people missing.