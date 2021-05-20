At least four people are missing following the cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata under the Dehradun district, local administration said on Thursday. However, no causalities have been reported, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rains for the next 24 hours in the state.

Last week, a cloud burst incident took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhand's Tehri district.

In May, three cloud bursts have happened in Uttarakhand--on May 5 in Chamoli, on May 13 Kainchi Dham, and on May 20 Chakrata.

