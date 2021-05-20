Cloudburst in Dehradun's district; Red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least four people are missing following the cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata under the Dehradun district, local administration said on Thursday. However, no causalities have been reported, so far.

Last week, a cloud burst incident took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhand's Tehri district.

In May, three cloud bursts have happened in Uttarakhand--on May 5 in Chamoli, on May 13 Kainchi Dham, and on May 20 Chakrata.

