Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cloudburst in Dehradun's district; Red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

Cloudburst in Dehradun's district; Red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

Premium
Representative imgae
1 min read . 12:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Last week, a cloud burst incident took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhand's Tehri distric
  • In May, three cloud bursts have happened in Uttarakhand--on May 5 in Chamoli, on May 13 Kainchi Dham, and on May 20 Chakrata

At least four people are missing following the cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata under the Dehradun district, local administration said on Thursday. However, no causalities have been reported, so far.

At least four people are missing following the cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata under the Dehradun district, local administration said on Thursday. However, no causalities have been reported, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rains for the next 24 hours in the state.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rains for the next 24 hours in the state.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Last week, a cloud burst incident took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhand's Tehri district.

In May, three cloud bursts have happened in Uttarakhand--on May 5 in Chamoli, on May 13 Kainchi Dham, and on May 20 Chakrata.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!