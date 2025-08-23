Cloud burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, many houses 'completely damaged': VIDEO

An incident of cloudburst was reported in Tharali of the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand late Friday. According to an official, two people are reported missing after the incident.

“There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night," Chamoli District Magisterate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Tiwari informed that a lot of debris was there due to the cloudburst. "…many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged,” Tiwari told news agency ANI.

Earlier, visuals showed debris due to cloud burst entering houses, the markets, and even the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing," Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman had said on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert in parts of Uttarakhand on Friday.

"In the next 24 hours, [Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM] there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas".

On August 17, a devastating cloudburst and flash floods struck Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in significant damage and disruption. Following the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central government was closely monitoring the situation and assured all possible support.

