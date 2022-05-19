This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cloud certification and skilling startup QwikSkills has raised ₹3.85 crore in a seed-funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) along with other investors.
QwikSkills, a cloud certification and skilling platform, has raised ₹3.85 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN) and other investors in a seed-fundraising round. According to a release, the fundraising was funded by IAN angel investors Manish Sinha and Naveen Gupta. According to the report, IAN is leading a ₹3.85-crore investment in cloud certification and skilling portal QwikSkills.
"The cloud-based learning and certification digital platform aims to utilise the freshly infused capital to expand its footprint in B2B enterprises and B2B2C (Business to business to consumer) segment with universities and colleges," the company said.
It plans to use the investment funding to enhance its workforce and hire a team of cloud experts, developers, sales and marketing teams for B2B and corporate sales, with a vision of acquiring a major percentage of B2B markets.
QwikSkills is a subscription-based practice platform offering monthly and annual packages for users to practise cloud computing and meet the tech industry's challenges.
The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2020, also offers customised practice solutions for students and tech professionals to get hands-on cloud skills and grow their overall technical skills.
“Varun Mahajan and Harit Verma, our co-founders, found it difficult to find genuine practice tests prior to their certification examination," the company says in its mission statement. “They noticed a void in the industry for the quality assessment system that provided entertaining and high-quality practice tests to help applicants qualify for cloud certification exams. QwikSkills was developed out of this necessity."
The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) was launched by the government in April 2021 with the goal of providing financial help to start-ups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialization.
The allocation for the Startup India initiative has been enhanced to ₹50 crore for 2022-23 from the Revised Estimate of ₹32.83 crore in 2021-22, according to Budget papers.