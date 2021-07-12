Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe






Home >News >India >Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala; heavy rain blocks Shimla national highway. Watch video

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala; heavy rain blocks Shimla national highway. Watch video

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst reported in Dharamshala on Monday
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Livemint

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy rains in the coming days
  • The Dharamshala cloudburst has blocked the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district

Heavy and continuous rainfall has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Monday. A cloudburst has occurred in the Kangra district of the state on Monday morning. It has caused severe damages to the public properties in Bhagsu village.

As per the viral videos, the cloudburst has occurred over Dharamshala which has triggered flash floods in the area. The cloudburst has blocked the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district. There is no report of loss of lives.

The process of clearing the road had begun with officials making their way to the site.

More details are awaited.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy rains in the coming days. The weather department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15 in the state.

