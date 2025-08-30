Triple disaster in J-K: Cloudburst, flashfloods, landslides kill 3 in Ramban, 7 of family feared dead in Reasi

Three people died and two others went missing after a cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

“Three people have died due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Rajgad area of Ramban. Two people are reported missing, and a rescue operation is going on,” the district administration said.

J-K weather: Flashfloods in Reasi Meanwhile, flashfloods and landslides hit Badr village of Mahore area of Reasi.

"Seven members of a family are feared dead after a landslide flattened their house in a remote village in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday," officials told news agency PTI.

Heavy rains in the Badder village of Mahore triggered the landslide. “A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing family,” they said.

According to officials, the owner of the house, Nazir Ahmad, his wife and five minor sons are missing and are feared dead.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is currently closed due to multiple damages caused by landslides and falling rocks resulting from heavy rainfall.

Sub Inspector (SO Traffic) Maqbool Hussain said, “All vehicles coming from the Mughal Road are subject to a cut-off time as per the advisory. We haven't allowed any vehicles to pass after 2:30 pm.”

"Passenger vehicles have been instructed to go to the bus stand for accommodation and food. Trucks and small vehicles are being stopped here...," he said.

The official added that action will be taken as soon as the weather improves or the road advisory is lifted.