Cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar triggers flash flood, shops damaged, schools shut across Chenab Valley: What we know so far

A cloudburst hit the Chatroo area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Saturday, triggering flash floods and damaging some commercial outlets and shops. Union Minister Jitendra Singh earlier said that no loss of life had been reported in the incident.

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The sudden deluge inundated the main market with boulders, mud and slush, and rendered the Kishtwar–Chatroo–Sinthan National Highway out of bounds.

At least two vehicles parked along the banks of a local stream were swept away, while several shops and houses were inundated, officials told PTI.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened during the cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir? ⌵ A cloudburst struck Kishtwar's Chatroo area, triggering flash floods that flooded the main market and damaged shops and homes, though no loss of life was reported. 2 How did the local authorities respond to the cloudburst in Kishtwar? ⌵ Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, deployed agencies immediately to clear debris and restore access, opening the main highway for light vehicles. 3 Why were schools closed in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts? ⌵ Schools were shut due to heavy rainfall creating slippery roads and a risk of landslides, prompting officials to transition to online classes for safety. 4 What measures have been taken to improve disaster preparedness in Kishtwar after past incidents? ⌵ Following previous cloudbursts, the government installed early warning systems in Kishtwar and Machhail to enhance disaster preparedness in the region. 5 Should residents in Kishtwar be concerned about future cloudbursts? ⌵ Yes, residents should remain vigilant due to the area's susceptibility to cloudbursts and flash floods, necessitating preparedness for emergency situations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pankaj Kumar Sharma said that following the cloudburst, agencies were immediately deployed to the site, and clearing operations are underway to remove debris and muck from the affected area.

DC Sharma told news agency ANI that the cloudburst incident occurred somewhere upstream in the Chatroo area in the district.

"There was a small drain in the area where the student market is located; it overflowed due to a cloudburst that occurred somewhere upstream. Debris and muck washed onto the road, and two adjoining shops and two houses sustained partial damage," he said.

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He said agencies were immediately deployed to the site to clear the debris and muck.

"We immediately deployed agencies to the site, and clearing operations are underway; all the debris and muck are being removed," the Deputy Commissioner said.

"We have cleared the obstruction by immediately deploying machinery, including excavators and JCBs. We have now opened the highway for light motor vehicles," he added.

'No loss of life' In a post on X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving reports of the cloudburst.

"Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving the reports of cloudburst in the Chhatroo area early this morning. No loss of life reported. Some commercial outlets/shops are damaged for which due compensation will be provided," he said.

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Singh also said that steps had been taken to strengthen the early warning system in the region.

"To reassure the local residents, it is important to inform that after the experience of the last year's Chasoti cloudburst, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, has installed two latest 'Early Warning Systems' (EWS) in Kishtwar and Machhail respectively," Singh said.

"In addition, an 'Automatic Weather Station' (AWS) is also in the process of being installed in the Padder area," he added.

Singh said the government has strengthened disaster preparedness in the district following last year's devastating Chasoti cloudburst that left 63 people, mostly devotees visiting Machail Mata shrine, dead. Around 30 people who went missing after the incident are still to be traced.

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‘Schools shut in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban’ According to PTI, schools have been shut in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir as persistent rain disrupted normal life across the Chenab Valley. Officials said the schools have been instructed to conduct online classes.

It reported that in Kishtwar, the chief education officer reportedly ordered the closure of all government and private schools for the day, citing heavy rainfall, slippery roads, and the possibility of shooting stones.

A similar order was issued in adjoining Doda and Ramban districts.

(With inputs from ANI)