Five bodies were recovered today after some houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

Over 30 to 40 people are reported missing. "Just now spoke to DM Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in the Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies have recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and the Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement," Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and further details are awaited, officials said.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night

