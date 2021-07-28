Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar: 5 dead, 30 to 40 persons missing

Over 30 to 40 people are reported missing. "Just now spoke to DM Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in the Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies have recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and the Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement," Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted.

