Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar: 5 dead, 30 to 40 persons missing

Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar: 5 dead, 30 to 40 persons missing

Premium
Water flows on streets due to flooding, in Jammu on Monday.
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Livemint

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days

Five bodies were recovered today after some houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

Five bodies were recovered today after some houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

Over 30 to 40 people are reported missing. "Just now spoke to DM Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in the Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies have recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and the Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement," Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Over 30 to 40 people are reported missing. "Just now spoke to DM Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in the Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies have recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and the Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement," Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and further details are awaited, officials said.

Rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and further details are awaited, officials said.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!