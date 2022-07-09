An official of the union territory administration said the Amarnath yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over. However, a fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left from the Jammu base camp for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir. "We are heading towards the Pahalgam camp and are hoping that yatra will resume. We pray to Baba Bholenath to protect all the pilgrims," a pilgrim told ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}