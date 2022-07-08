Amarnath cloudburst: 5 dead, rescue teams rushed to spot

Amarnath cloudburst: 5 dead, rescue teams rushed to spot1 min read . 07:20 PM IST
Rescue operations are underway by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies
At least five people were killed after a cloudburst took place near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has informed that the injured are being airlifted for treatment. Further, some langars and tents have come under the impact of flash floods due to the cloudburst.
According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30. A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now.
The official has informed that the flow of water in the Nallah turned normal after the rain stopped.
Rescue operations currently are underway by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies.
Earlier, landslides triggered by heavy rain in Ramban district early on Friday morning had caused one-way traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain suspended for several hours.
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by shooting stones, landslides and mudslides at places.
