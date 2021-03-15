Voice-based social media platform Clubhouse announced its first creators' programme last night. The initiative, called Clubhouse Creator First, was announced through a tweet on Sunday and will help creators build their audience on the platforms. “Clubhouse Creator First is an accelerator programme designed to help aspiring creators on Clubhouse host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize," the company said on its website. The programme will accept 20 creators and applications will be accepted till 31 March.

The platform also announced the initiative during a weekly town hall yesterday. Employees were also informed that the company would be going on a “world tour" and hosting its first town hall in Italy soon. “We are going on a world tour to meet the growing community around the world! We are hosting our first town hall in Italy tomorrow," the company said in a tweet.

Further, Clubhouse is also adding some new features to the platform. This includes language filtering and link sharing. The platform will no longer require access to users’ contacts, and it will allow users to reach out to the company to delete contact details they have updated so far. It will also add a tool that allows users to delete contacts from Clubhouse soon. Users will be able to invite others through their phone numbers, without uploading their contacts.

The creators programme is perhaps the first time Clubhouse has shown signs of monetizing its platform. The company, which is already valued at above $1 billion, isn’t open to everyone just yet but has been very successful over the past year. This led many to wonder how Clubhouse will monetize the platform and justify the large valuation.

Monetizing through creators is one of the methods expected from Clubhouse. Experts have also suggested sponsored clubs as one way to monetize the platform, while the company could also rope in brands to spend money to reach specific kinds of audiences on Clubhouse.

At the moment, Clubhouse remains available only on iOS devices, but is expected on Android soon. With Twitter announces its competing Spaces platform for Android, the pressure is on Clubhouse to bring an Android version soon or risk losing out on a large user base.

