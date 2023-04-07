Cluster development programme for small businesses moves at slow pace3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:14 PM IST
- Out of the revised budget estimate of ₹120 crore for the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme, only ₹78.68 crore was spent as of 1 January
New Delhi: The development of clusters for micro and small enterprises moved at a slow pace in the last fiscal with only three of the 28 approved projects completed as of 1 January, 2023, showed data from the annual report of the MSME ministry for FY23.
