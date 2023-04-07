Cluster development programme for small businesses moves at slow pace

The slows progress comes despite government emphasis on supporting MSMEs in the backdrop of the pandemic. On May 13, 2020, Emergency Credit Line Guaranteed Scheme (ECLGS) as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan to provide collateral free loan to pandemic-affected MSMEs. The scheme was launched as an emergency measure to combat the unprecedented crisis caused in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and thereby helping the businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to meet their operational liabilities and resume businesses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}