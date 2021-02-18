Clutter of releases hits movie biz in south India

Movie theatres in south India are continuing to face challenges despite a positive start to the business with Tamil film Master. A clutter of small films not acquired by over-the-top (OTT) platforms is now hitting screens films each weekend. Tamil and Telugu languages have seen at least three new releases each in the past two weeks, with four in Tamil slated for the coming Friday, all eating into each other’s business.

Last Friday saw five new Tamil offerings, romantic drama Care of Kaadhal, horror thriller Idhu Vibathu Paguthi, Vijay Sethupathi’s romantic anthology Kutti Story, romantic comedy Naanum Single Thaan, and comedy Parris Jeyaraj. This week, viewers will have to choose from action thriller Chakra, a drama titled Kamali From Nadukkaveri, action drama Aangal Jaakitharai and a bunch of other offerings.

“While the release of so many films are a clear sign of things getting back to normal, nothing other than Master has worked so far," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. It is common, though, for the Tamil film industry to throw up six new releases every week, given that the film production sector is not controlled by corporate studios such as in Bollywood but several ‘fly-by-night’ individuals quietly putting projects together.

Audiences, however, are no longer as receptive as they used to be of these small films, despite the strong movie-viewing culture in the south. Some of these non-star films could manage 40% occupancies during the weekends pre-covid, but are now notching up only 10%.

OTT was not as much of a concern in the south as it was for Bollywood, during the pandemic with big-ticket films such as Coolie No.1, Laxmii, Sadak 2, and Bhuj: The Pride of India making their way to video streaming platforms, film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

Not only are OTT platforms increasingly eyeing films with recognisable faces and high production values, but the south is also still keen on retaining its theatre-going culture, media and trade experts point out. That explains why so many small and medium-budget films with newcomers are tumbling into cinemas together.

Bollywood has so far been cautious in scheduling films for theatrical release, but trade experts say a similar situation could play out in the north with several films waiting to cash in on holidays and festive weekends later in the year, making for a complete dry run in cinemas right now.

Both Salman Khan’s Radhe and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 are eyeing Eid in May, while Yash Raj Films has already announced its Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj for the coveted Diwali weekend in November, a date that has also been locked in by Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Apne 2, starring Dharmendra, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan. Earlier in October, Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR will arrive in cinemas two days before sports drama Maidaan, just in time for Dussehra. Both films feature Ajay Devgn.

“Exhibitors want to play all films but splitting of screens will not be beneficial to anyone. Multiple films can release on the same day, but they should cater to different demographics and not cannibalize audiences," independent exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said. Producers should space their films out for better footfall on regular days, Rathi said. A chance at 100% business on an ordinary weekend is better than 50% earnings on holidays, he said.

